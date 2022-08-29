Ujjain: Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sangathan torches CM's effigy in protest against non-disbursement of scholarships

Dr Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sangathan members burn CM's effigy in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Dr Ambedkar Vidyarthi Sangathan raised slogans at Tower Chowk, here on Sunday, with placards in their hands and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Student leader Ram Solanki said that the state government has not released the scholarship amount dues for 2021-22 session due to which the students are facing a lot of problems. Many students have taken admission in the next session but the scholarship dues have not been cleared and their admission is on the verge of being cancelled. Many government hostels of Madhya Pradesh, which are in dilapidated condition are being closed and operated in private buildings. They demanded that the government hostels should be repaired soon and that students should be housed in these government hostels only.

Demanding an increase in scholarships he said students are given only Rs 1240 per month, which should be increased to 3000 in wake of high inflation. The ST-SC students are asked by the college for a contract letter of Rs 500 with the form of residence, despite the fact that stamp duty is exempted for them. He lamented that the state government has not given scholarships under the Sambal Yojana Meritorious Scheme for the last two years. The benefit of this scheme should also be given by the government. The protesting students were stopped by the police administration but it led to an argument between them.

