MP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Voting is the strength of a democracy, and young people should become aware voters to play their role in the development of the country, said Padma Shri awardee Dr. Leela Joshi at a program in Ratlam district on Sunday.

Addressing an event organized to mark the National Voters’ Day at the Arts and Science College, Joshi said that while voter turnout has improved over the years, more efforts are needed and voting has become easier than before.

Collector Misha Singh said National Voters’ Day is a festival reflecting the country’s progress and direction. She called for the formation of Young Voters’ Clubs in schools and colleges to promote awareness.

SP Amit Kumar said that voting is both a right and a responsibility that empowers citizens.

During the programme, young voters Narayan Bairagi and Parth Gupta were handed Form No. 6 by the guests.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed the gathering online and encouraged attendees about electoral participation.

The event began with garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati and lamp lighting. Ashish Dashottar conducted the programme and tehsildar Rishabh Thakur proposed the vote of thanks.