 MP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam

MP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam

Collector Misha Singh said National Voters’ Day is a festival reflecting the country’s progress and direction. She called for the formation of Young Voters’ Clubs in schools and colleges to promote awareness. SP Amit Kumar said that voting is both a right and a responsibility that empowers citizens.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Voting is the strength of a democracy, and young people should become aware voters to play their role in the development of the country, said Padma Shri awardee Dr. Leela Joshi at a program in Ratlam district on Sunday.

Addressing an event organized to mark the National Voters’ Day at the Arts and Science College, Joshi said that while voter turnout has improved over the years, more efforts are needed and voting has become easier than before.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Attends Anand Utsav Raahgiri 2026 In Ujjain; Rides Bullock Cart, Performs...
article-image

Collector Misha Singh said National Voters’ Day is a festival reflecting the country’s progress and direction. She called for the formation of Young Voters’ Clubs in schools and colleges to promote awareness. 

SP Amit Kumar said that voting is both a right and a responsibility that empowers citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Support To Shinde Sena In KDMC, Directs UBT Corporators To Sit In Opposition
Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out Support To Shinde Sena In KDMC, Directs UBT Corporators To Sit In Opposition
Rajasthan’s Largest Biological Park To Come Up In Alwar Near Sariska
Rajasthan’s Largest Biological Park To Come Up In Alwar Near Sariska
Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Best Wishes & Messages To Share With Friends And Family
Happy Republic Day 2026: 25+ Best Wishes & Messages To Share With Friends And Family
Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Demands White Paper On Davos MoUs, Seeks Transparency On Investment And Job Creation Claims
Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Demands White Paper On Davos MoUs, Seeks Transparency On Investment And Job Creation Claims

During the programme, young voters Narayan Bairagi and Parth Gupta were handed Form No. 6 by the guests. 

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed the gathering online and encouraged attendees about electoral participation.

The event began with garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati and lamp lighting. Ashish Dashottar conducted the programme and tehsildar Rishabh Thakur proposed the vote of thanks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam
MP News: Voting Strength Of Democracy, Says Padma Shri Dr Joshi In Ratlam
MP News: Mahaabhishek, Community Feasts & Grand Celebrations Mark Praktya Utsav
MP News: Mahaabhishek, Community Feasts & Grand Celebrations Mark Praktya Utsav
Indore Food Corner: From Tandoori To Cheesy Kurkure Momos-- Find Best Momos Under ₹100
Indore Food Corner: From Tandoori To Cheesy Kurkure Momos-- Find Best Momos Under ₹100
MP News: Hindu Groups’ Call For Shutdown Over Illegal Beef Sale In Jhabua
MP News: Hindu Groups’ Call For Shutdown Over Illegal Beef Sale In Jhabua
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Congress Ward President Dies Of Contaminated Water; Death Toll...
Indore Water Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Congress Ward President Dies Of Contaminated Water; Death Toll...