Bhopal: 15 trains passing through Bhopal railway division diverted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 15 trains passing through Bhopal have been diverted due to non-interlocking work underway at Manak Nagar station under Northern Railway in Lucknow Railway Division, officials said.

As a result, trains passing through Bhopal division have been diverted. The diversion will remain in force till August 31.

Diverted trains

* 12103 Pune-Lucknow Junction Express departing from Pune on August 30 diverted to Unnao-Balamau-Alamnagar route.

* 15030 Pune-Gorakhpur Express to ply via Unnao-Balamau-Alamnagar-Lucknow

* 20921 Bandra Terminus – Lucknow Jn Express diverted to Unnao – Balamau – Alamnagar route

* 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express diverted to Kanpur Central - Unnao - Balamau - Alamnagar – Lucknow route

* 12107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sitapur Express diverted to Kanpur Central – Unnao – Balamau – Alamnagar – Lucknow Junction – Aishbagh route

* 12512 Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express diverted to Unnao-Balamau-Alamnagar-Lucknow Junction-Aishbagh route.

* 12592 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express diverted to Unnao-Balamau-Alamnagar-Lucknow Junction-Aishbagh route.

* 12522 Ernakulam-Barauni Express diverted to Unnao-Balamau-Alamnagar-Lucknow Junction-Aishbagh route.

* 12511 Gorakhpur-Kochuveli Raptisagar Express diverted to Aishbagh-Lucknow Junction-Alamnagar-Balamau-Unnao route.

* 12589 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad Express diverted to Aishbagh-Lucknow Junction-Alamnagar-Balamau-Unnao route.

* 12521 Barauni-Ernakulam Express diverted to Aishbagh-Lucknow Junction-Alamnagar-Balamau-Unnao route

* 22533 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express diverted to Aishbagh-Lucknow Junction-Alamnagar-Balamau-Unnao route.

* 02576 Gorakhpur-Hyderabad special train diverted via Aishbagh-Lucknow Junction-Alamnagar-Balamau-Unnao

* 22534 Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express diverted to Kanpur Central-Prayagraj Junction-Prayag-Pratapgarh-Ayodhya Cantt-Mankapur-Gorakhpur. Train will not go to Unnao, Aishbagh, Badshahnagar, Barabanki and Gonda

* 12597 Gorakhpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Antyodaya Express diverted to Gorakhpur-Mankapur-Ayodhya Cantt-Pratapgarh-Prayag-Prayagraj Junction-Kanpur Central route