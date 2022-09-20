Ujjain: All India Sanja Lokotsav at Oxford College; students showcase artistic skills in Sanja and Mandana contests

Winners of Sanja and Mandana making contest pose for group photographs with hosts and guests, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of 16th All India Sanja Lokotsav organised by Pratikalpa Cultural Sanstha, a competition for making Sanja and Mandana was organised at New Oxford Junior College, Dewas Road, here on Monday.

Programme in-charge Praveen Chaturvedi said that initially the students were hesitant to put their hands in cow dung, then gradually they were prepared by telling them the importance of cow dung. Sanja was decorated with beautiful flowers, leaves, and colourful leaves by the children. Similarly, in Mandana art, Mandanas were made from traditional chalk and ochre. After the competition, certificates were presented to the winning students by New Oxford Junior College director Sunil Khatri, principal Shailja Bhupale, institution President Dr Shiv Chaurasia, institution director Dr Pallavi Kishan, Sanja-Mandana subject expert Sheela Vyas and secretary Kumar Kishan.

Among the winners for Sanja A category were†first Megha Rathore, second Ayushi Mali and third Bhavya Makwana and for category B†first place went to Juhi Chaudhary, second Hansika Premchandani and third Devika Nair. Similarly, in making Mandana, first place went to Kritika Raika, second to Kavya Rathore and third to Angel Kanwal, second Nisha Shakya and third Nisha Patel.

Senior theatre artists Bhushan Jain, Veena Vyas, Rohit Samdani, Shantanu Bhagchandani, Hariom Mehta, Naina Solanki, Meghavi Sharma, Khushi Purohit and school staff were present on the occasion. Director of the school, Sunil Khatri was honoured with a memento by the members of the institution.