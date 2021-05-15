Ujjain: Administration takes Janta to task for defying Curfew; confiscates 110 vehicles

Ujjain: A total of 110 two and 4-wheelers of people who were found commuting for nonessential reasons were confiscated by city administration on Saturday. Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla had instructed all the incident commanders, CSPs, executive magistrates and police officers to confiscate two-wheelers and four-wheelers barring medical emergency vehicles which are found on roads during Janta Curfew. As per the orders, the seized vehicles would be released only after following due judicial process. Collector has appealed to the people not to leave their homes without any urgent work.

Meanwhile, collector suspended assistant pension officer GL Solanki with immediate effect over dereliction of duty and for disobeying orders. Collector had deputed Solanki for the management and supervision of oxygen supply and consumption in Deshmukh Hospital and control of hospitalisation parameters and to ensure successful execution of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. But during an inspection by the officer-in-charge and municipal corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal on May 14, the said officer was not found in the hospital and it was found that he never attended the hospital earlier as well.

MARRIAGES HELD AFTER MAY 5 WON’T BE REGISTERED

Collector has issued orders to ban marriages under Section 144 of Cr P C from May 5 with a view to prevent corona infection in the district and he also revoked all permissions given earlier in the marriage. The administration received complaints that during this period marriages have been conducted on the sly. Collector has issued instructions to urban bodies and gram panchayats for not registering all such marriages. According to the instructions, if marriages after May 5 have been registered by mistake, they should be aborted with immediate effect.

SHOPS LICENCES TO BE CANCELLED

Collector and district magistrate directed all the urban bodies of the district, the chief executive officers of the Janpad Panchayat, the sarpanch and the panchayat secretaries and the Municipal Commissioner, to seal the shops violating the order of Janata Curfew issued under section 144 of Cr P C. The cancellation of the registration of the said shops and establishments should also be done with immediate effect. He said that the violation of the order issued under section 144 is being done by some shopkeepers to increase the corona infection, therefore, strict action should be taken against the said shopkeepers and their registration should be cancelled.