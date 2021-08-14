Ujjain: Administration reschedules treatment charges for corona patients

Ujjain: As per decision taken in the meeting of District Crisis Management Group, the collector, on Thursday, fixed the amount which the healthcare facilities can charge under the heads of consultancy, oxygen, visiting fees, nursing fees among other, from the corona patients.

Now private hospitals will be able to charge consultancy fees of Rs 1,000 per patient per day. Collector revised the said rates under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Disease Covid-19 Regulations 2020 for the prevention of corona infection disease and under Section 51 of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act 1940.

According to the order issued, hospitals are charging the patients with isolation charge, bed-site charge, municipal charge etc. All the above charges have been abolished with immediate effect. No hospital will charge the above charges from the patients. A maximum rate of Rs 150 per hour has been set for oxygen. Visiting fees and maximum rate for RMO and staff has been fixed at Rs 1,500 per patient per day. Visiting charge of duty doctor or RMO or both shall not be more than Rs 500 per patient per day. Under the order, nursing fees have been fixed at a maximum of Rs 600 per day, maximum Rs 25 per use per nebulisation and a maximum of Rs 200 per day for management of bio-medical waste.

Display rate list

Also, the said amount cannot be included in any other item or directly or indirectly in the other item. Recovery of any kind of service charge is prohibited. The management of healthcare facilities have been to put the list of the above rates on display in big letters at a convenient visible place outside the hospital and to also paste the list at the reception.

Violation to attract legal action

The violation of the said order will attract action under the provisions of Section 7 (1) of the Prevention of Sanctions Act 1979, Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act 1897 as well as Section 186, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code 1860 against the defaulters.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:58 AM IST