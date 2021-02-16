Ujjain: Administraion frees Kavelu Karkhana land worth Rs 300 crore

Ujjain: The local administration on Tuesday took complete possession over a closed takayami (ginning factory) land and opened ways for its public use.

After court’s order the administrative officials, a team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation and police reached the spot to take possession of precious land of Kavelu Karkhana at Neelganga on Tuesday.

Notices were already served to encroachers who were occupying the government land. All the illegal constructions on the land worth crores of rupees were demolished.

The Kavelu Karkahana (factory) in the Neelganga area was established in the Scindia state era. The land was takayami land and it was to be returned to the government after the closure of the factory. But this process was not completed. Meanwhile, people started occupying the land. It was occupied from the Neelganga intersection to the Manchhaman Ganesh temple.

From 12 noon, two JCB and one poclain machines started removing the commercial encroachment. Meanwhile, some people tried to resist the action of the administration but the police drove them away. The land was evacuated by evening. Permanent constructions on the ground were also demolished.

According to ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, the court has decided the Kavelu Karkhana land case in favour of the government. There were 14 commercial and more than 150 residential encroachments over the land. A total of 14 encroachers occupied about 8 hectares of land. The land is worth over Rs 300 crore has now been entrusted with Ujjain Municipal Corporation which will soon execute its development plan here, he added.