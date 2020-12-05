Ujjain: Coloniser booked for developing colony on Simhastha Fair Land

Ujjain: Under its drive against illegal encroachments and development of illegal colonies in the city Ujjain Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint against coloniser Mohammad Rafiq (85), a resident of Kot Mohalla at Jiwajiganj police station. UMC alleged that he has developed illegal colony in Juna Somwariya area over 4 bighas of Simhastha Fair area. Police have registered an FIR against Mohammad Rafiq under Section 420 of IPC and Section 292 of Municipal Corporation Act 1956. Police said that Mohammad Rafiq sold plots without taking due permission of Municipal Corporation on the land reserved for Simhastha fair.
Municipal officials said that 43 houses have already been constructed on the said land without any permissions or formalities from authorities concerned.
Encroachment removed from temple’s land
Encroachment removal team of Municipal Corporation on Saturday demolished encroachment of a farmer on the temple’s land in Bhairavgarh area under police protection. Police said that one farmer Devji had illegally acquired a portion of temple’s land situated in Bhadedh Mohalla over 12-year-ago and had constructed a building on the said land. The administration has already served a notice to him to vacate the land but he did not pay any heed to it. On Saturday the UMC demolished the illegal construction and freed the land of the temple.
