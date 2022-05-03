e-Paper Get App
Home / Indore / Ujjain: ABVP urges probe into B.Ed semester three results

Ujjain: ABVP urges probe into B.Ed semester three results

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s Vikram University (VU) unit president Raj Mehta along with many students handed over a memorandum to the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in this regard

FP News Service | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

ABVP leaders along with affected students interact with the Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof AK Pandey in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged irregularities in the B.Ed third-semester results that were declared on April 28 have made the student community angry. The result shows that a large number of students have failed the exam while most of the other students are marked absent.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s Vikram University (VU) unit president Raj Mehta along with many students handed over a memorandum to the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in this regard on Monday and expressed deep resentment over the issue.

Mehta said that while declaring the results of BEd 2021-22 exam conducted by VU in February 2022, the VU administration declared 70 per cent of the students as failed while 10 per cent of the students have been shown to be absent.

“VU administration has played with the future of the students by making irregularities in the result of B Ed and due to this the future of the students appearing in the examination has turned bleak,” the ABVP leader alleged.

While handing over the memorandum to the vice-chancellor, the students demanded that the role of every employee including the controller of examinations should be thoroughly investigated in this matter and whoever was responsible for playing with the future of students should be blacklisted from the VU immediately.

