Ujjain: A new building will be built in place of the old hospital building in Nagda, says Prabhuram Choudhary

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda town will soon get a new hospital building in place of its old one, said Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

He gave this information while replying to a query of MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar in the Assembly.

Choudhary informed that due to non-availability of sufficient land in Nagda, it had been proposed that the old hospital building be demolished to make way for a new building.

Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore

Congress MLA Gurjar had asked in the Assembly why construction of Civil Hospital Nagda, to be built at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore was pending? The decision to demolish the old building was taken by Rogi Kalyan Samiti and the tenant shopkeepers of hospital mutually and the government too had decided to demolish the old building and build a new one? Where was the government providing land for the hospital?

In his reply, minister Dr Choudhary said that due to non-availability of land in Nagda, a proposal was made to demolish the old hospital and build a new building at the same place.

Regarding the demand to install a CT scan machine in Nagda, it was informed by the minister that at present, CT Scan facility was being provided by the government only in identified district hospitals of the state. Action was being taken to provide a CT scan service. The process of setting up the CT scan machine in Ujjain district hospital was under progress.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Server problems at Aaadhar centers in Nagda leave people in a dilemma

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:14 PM IST