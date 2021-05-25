Coronavirus in Ujjain: 45 patients take covid tally to 18,797

Ujjain: As per health bulletin issued at 9.25 pm, with 45 persons testing positive on Tuesday the corona tally reached 18,797 in the district. Twenty-four more patients were found in the city. The toll is 168.

On Monday, 39 people tested positive taking the tally to 18,752. Out of 2,111 sample reports, 22 persons from Ujjain City, 8 from Barnagar, 5 from Khachrod, 3 from Mahidpur and 1 from Nagda tested positive. All of them are symptomatic. No death case was reported on the day.

Overall, 1,620 patients, 713 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,88,902 persons have been taken across the district and no report is awaited. With 295 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 16,964.

Helpline number released for vaccination