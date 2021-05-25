Coronavirus in Ujjain: 45 patients take covid tally to 18,797

Ujjain: As per health bulletin issued at 9.25 pm, with 45 persons testing positive on Tuesday the corona tally reached 18,797 in the district. Twenty-four more patients were found in the city. The toll is 168.
On Monday, 39 people tested positive taking the tally to 18,752. Out of 2,111 sample reports, 22 persons from Ujjain City, 8 from Barnagar, 5 from Khachrod, 3 from Mahidpur and 1 from Nagda tested positive. All of them are symptomatic. No death case was reported on the day.
Overall, 1,620 patients, 713 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,88,902 persons have been taken across the district and no report is awaited. With 295 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners went up to 16,964.
Helpline number released for vaccination
Collector has issued a helpline number for vaccination. Vaccination information can be obtained by dialing: 7067711995 from 8 am to 6 pm. Beneficiaries can seek information about vaccination center, vaccination timing and slots from here. So far, only 69,090 people have received both doses of vaccine in the district. One dose of vaccine has been given to 32, 0916 people till now. Vaccination in the district was started on January 16.
