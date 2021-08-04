Ujjain: 4 killed in car-truck collision

Ujjain: Four persons were killed in an accident at Ingoria Chowpatty in Unhel at 2 am on Wednesday.

A car rammed into a truck filled with cement. Two people died on the spot in the accident, while two others died while they were bring rushed to a hospital in Ujjain.

The truck with registration number RJ-09-CC-7076 was on the way to Indore from Unhel. While car bearing registration number MP-44-CA-3481 was on the way to Ujjain Neemuch. Laxminarayan’s son Kailash, Kishanlal Bairagi’s son Rahul, Shankarlal’s son Lalaram and Baggaji’s son Kukaram, residents of Alorigarwada village of Ratangarh tehsil of Neemuch were in the car.

The quartet was blanket traders and had gone to Satwas of Dewas for some work related to their business.

They left for Neemuch on Tuesday evening after supplying blankets in Satwas. Their car reached Ingoria Chowpatty at around 2 am on Wednesday. The car in which they were travelling collided with the Turkc coming from the front.

Kailash Charan and Kukaram died on the spot, while Rahul Bairagi and Lalaram died on the way to Ujjain hospital. The accident was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Police have registered a case against truckdriver Ghanshyam. Lokendra Charan, a relative of the dead said that all the people were residents of Ratangarh in Neemuch.