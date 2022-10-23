UGC TELLS VARSITIES: Take steps to start cyber courses at UG, PG level

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to take the necessary steps for implementation of a syllabus of the cyber security course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in all the streams.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said the cyber security course is to be implemented in all universities and colleges. “The syllabus aims at creating more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem,” he said.

The UGC said that, in view of the importance of cyber security and for propagating cyber hygiene among HEIs, it is necessary to introduce a cyber security course in institutions of higher learning.

The UGC, on October 6, had launched courses in cyber security and data protection for undergraduates and postgraduates with the aim of helping even students from non-technical streams to develop an understanding of cyber security issues.

The courses were launched to mark the ‘Cyber Jagrukta Divas’ and will be introduced at universities and colleges under elective or optional categories for students from all streams.

According to the syllabus issued by the UGC, undergraduate students will study basic and mid-level concepts and postgraduate students will cover mid- and advanced-level concepts. The undergraduate syllabus includes such topics as introduction to cyber security, cybercrime and laws, social media overview, e-commerce, digital payments and digital devices security, among others.

Read Also Indore: Countrymade liquor and raw materials confiscated