Indore: Countrymade liquor and raw materials confiscated

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A team of the district administration, on Sunday, raided a place in the Bambai Bazaar area from where they confiscated countrymade liquor and raw materials and arrested a few persons.

“According to the orders of collector Manish Singh, continuous action is being taken against those selling and transporting liquor and cannabis illegally in Indore district,” administration officials said.

A total of three cases were registered during raids at different places in the area. A total of 70 quarters of country liquor, 50 litres of hand-furnace raw liquor and 48 kg of raw materials were confiscated by the team of the excise circle, Bambai Bazar, and several persons have been arrested. The market value of the seized liquor is about Rs 19,350. Cases were registered against the accused under Section 34(1) of the Excise Act, 1915.

More such action would continue against those selling liquor illegally and selling cannabis in the district, officials said.