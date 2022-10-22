Indore: Delhi Metro to do feasibility study of Indore-Ujjain metro

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The feasibility study of the Indore-Ujjain metro corridor will be done by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, officials of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL), said on Saturday.

“Complete information about the feasibility of a metro project or Rapid Rail Transit System will be available only after the feasibility survey is done,” said MPMRCL officials.

Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a metro train will run between Indore and Ujjain before Simhastha 2028.

Officials said that a metro corridor/RRTS is believed to be the most convenient means of travelling distances of about 50 km as it will provide a comfortable ride at high speed.

Officials said, "The feasibility survey will be done in the coming days. At present, it is difficult to tell the cost of the project as it is not sure which portion would be underground and which would be elevated. It would be clear only after the survey report of DMRC.”

After the survey report, the detailed project report (DPR) would be made, which would be followed by taking necessary sanctions from various ministries and working out the finances of the project. According to sources, the state government has already sanctioned Rs 5000 crore for this project.

“It is confirmed that a metro corridor will be built between Ujjain -Indore, but it is not clear when the work will start," said MPMRCL officials.

To increase the scope of metro rail, Sanwer and its adjoining areas will be made a metropolitan area between Indore–Ujjain, officials added.

According to the information, the metro rail proposal has been sent to the Urban Administration and Housing department, and it will be placed before the cabinet soon.

According to sources, a team from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already done the feasibility survey of the vacant government land near the Government Engineering College for the metro rail depot in Ujjain.

Metro before Simhastha

The state government is planning to bring Indore-Ujjain Metro before Simhastha 2028. This will prove to be a boon for the huge crowd coming to Ujjain Simhastha from across the country.

Recently, home minister Narottam Mishra said that Ujjain will be connected with an RRTS before Simhastha 2028.