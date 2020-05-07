UGC asks higher education institutions to share Covid repository with students

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs), including universities and colleges, to share Consolidated Covid-19 Research Resources Repository of jointly prepared National Digital Library of India and IIT Kharagpur with their respective students, faculty and researchers.

In the ongoing fight against the Novel Corona Pandemic, Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), researchers and individuals are coming out with several innovations to equip the nation to win this battle.

“Their efforts and contributions made through their research findings are truly commendable. However, there is a need for a credible platform to collect, avail and widely disseminate such research resources and findings,” the higher education regulator said.

Recently, in a bid to fulfil this need, Ministry of Human Resource Development through the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) developed and executed by IIT Kharagpur. has created a special collection called "Corona Outbreak: Study from Home" which contains both academic and research material to enable students and faculty to have continued access to content during the Pandemic Lockdown

In addition, MHRD and IIT Kharagpur have also released a first of its kind Consolidated Covid-19 Research Resources Repository which can be accessed through National Digital Library of India.

“This repository is an initial collection of latest Scholarly Publications, Publisher / Indexed Contents, Data Repositories, Documents, Videos, Journals, Conferences and Idea Calls from the nation as well as the world. In addition, it also enables people to contribute their works to this valuable repository through a Contribute button,” said UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

The UGC asked vice chancellors of all universities and principals of their affiliated colleges to share the details of the Consolidated Covid-19 Research Resources Repository with their respective students, faculty, researchers, innovators and staff, through their institutions mails, website and social media.

“Also, you may encourage the respective stakeholders to utilise these efforts and also contribute as much related work/findings as possible and further, help in wider dissemination of this development to a larger cross section of researchers,” the UGC said to the HEIs authorities.