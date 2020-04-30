UGC guidlines 2020-21: Students, even if failed in current session, should be promoted

If you thought and read only about the deadliness of the virus and sucking up of the markets... sample this...

Students whose studies got affected due to suspension of classes and other academic activities due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, should not be worried for having failed in exams in the current academic session.

Even if students failed in the current academic year, they will be promoted to the next semester or year, as the case may be. However, such students will have to clear the examination for the course in which he/ she has failed/ remained absent, whenever the examination is held next.

Besides, the students will be allowed to improve their grades by offering one additional opportunity to appear for the current semester course(s) in succeeding semesters/ years or through supplementary examinations.

These are the new guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for institutions of higher learning in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidelines say that “Carry forward” scheme should be implemented for the subjects in which the student has failed in the current academic year in the universities and every student will be promoted to next semester/year.

The guidelines also state that the modalities for examination and other related activities be applied uniformly across all courses in a university. The students should be informed well in advance (at least one week) about the conduct of examinations and other related activities.

Regarding the requirement of minimum percentage of attendance for the students/research scholars, the period of lockdown may be treated as ‘deemed to be attended’ by all the students/ research scholars.

“The universities may adopt appropriate strategies to facilitate the UG/PG students pursuing Projects/Dissertations, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The universities may consider to assign review-based/ secondary data-based projects or software-driven projects, instead of laboratory-based experiments or field/ survey-based assignments to these students,” the guideline states.

The universities may conduct the practical examinations and Viva-Voce Examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters.

PhD viva through skype, other apps

The universities may conduct the PhD and MPhil Viva -Voce Examinations through Video Conferencing using Google, Skype, Microsoft Technologies or any other reliable and mutually convenient technology, subject to the approval of the concerned statutory authority of the university, the new UGC guidelines say.

While conducting the Viva-Voce Examination through Video Conferencing using electronic means, it may be ensured that it will be open to be attended by members of the Research Advisory Committee, all faculty members of the department, research scholars and other interested experts/ researchers, besides the Research Supervisor and Expert(s)/Examiner(s), as applicable. It is also imperative on the part of the university to maintain due record of the same, including the report signed by Expert(s)/ Examiner(s) appointed for conducting the same.

The MPhil or PhD students, whose maximum period for submission of MPhil/PhD Dissertation/ Thesis prescribed under relevant rules/ regulations/ ordinances of the concerned universities is expired/ expiring during the Corona pandemic period, may be allowed to submit their Dissertation/ Thesis, including completion of pending formalities, within six months from the date of expiry of regular prescribed period. The extension of six months may also be considered for those students who are yet to submit their Dissertation/ Thesis.