Udaynagar: Pickup overturns, 4 severely injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
Udaynagar (Madhya Pradesh): Four labourers were critically injured after the pickup vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle near the Magradeh area of Udaynagar town of Bagli village in Dewas district on Wednesday evening.

As per the information received, the pickup vehicle (carrying registration number MP 04 GA 1880) was going from Indore to Punjapura village of Dewas.  

Those injured have been identified as Sanjubai Singh Bhilala, Durga Bhilala, Shivkumar Nahar Singh and Chhitaram Bhilala, all residents of Borpadav village. They were immediately rushed to the Government Dispensary in Bagli town. 

On being alerted, police rushed to the scene but the driver had already escaped. Police have made a Panchnama of the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the driver.

