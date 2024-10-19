UAE Introduces Visa On Arrival For Indian Citizens With US, UK, Or EU Visas To Boost Tourism

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The facility of availing Visa on Arrival (VoA) for Indian citizens having a visa of the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) will save the time and money of the potential travellers. Currently, despite applying online, it takes 2 to 3 days to receive e-visa.

The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) posted a message on X, an update about VoA for Indian citizens travelling to UAE, “Indian Citizens and their family members who hold ordinary passports will be granted visa on arrival at all ports of entry in UAE. This applies to the holders of a valid visa, residence or green card issued by the United State of America. A valid visa or residence issued by the European Union countries and the United Kingdom. The passport’s validity period shall not be less than 6 months.”

Update regarding Visa-on-arrival facility for Indian citizens travelling to the UAE pic.twitter.com/aFrqnX8jTx — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 17, 2024

TK Jose, managing director of Jose Travels, said earlier also the same facility was available to the Indian passport holders, but later it was withdrawn. However, the facility will save both the money and time of travellers. Now, just they will have to travel to UAE with visa of USA, UK or EU and arrival on the any airport of UAE, they will have to reach the VoA counter. By showing the necessary documents and payment of the fee, the e-Visa will be issued to the travellers within a few minutes. Perhaps the visa fee may also be lower.

Senior travel agent of the state, Jose, said that currently, the visa seekers have to apply online and upload the necessary documents. By paying the fee about Rs 7,500, the e-visa is emailed in 2 to 3 days. The objective behind offering this facility to the travellers is to promote tourism in the UAE. Since, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are considered as the gateway of the world air traffic, thus to woo such travellers who are passing through the UAE, the facility is made possible. However, the travellers who wish to travel to the UAE only, will have to follow the existing regime of getting e-visa. According to an estimate over 30,000 travellers from the Indore region every year travel onward via the UAE.