MP: FIR Against Warehouse Manager Of Sadashiv Fertilisers Private Limited For Illegal Storage Of Fertilisers In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal storage and manufacturing of fertilisers, district and block-level flying squads of the agriculture department raided a warehouse, unearthing a significant quantity of fertilisers, leading to the registration of an FIR against the manager of the firm.

Mohit Chaudhary, the manager of Sadashiv Fertilisers Private Limited, Pansemal, was booked following a raid on a tin shed warehouse located near the petrol pump in Jamgod village.

The operation was conducted under the directive of collector Rishav Gupta, aimed at ensuring that high-quality fertilisers are available to farmers in the district for Rabi season. The agriculture department has been actively inspecting various locations to uphold standards in fertiliser storage and manufacturing.

During the raid, the teams discovered a substantial quantity of suspicious materials, including 1,000 bags of Narmada Super-360 powder and granular fertilisers, 500 empty bags of NPK mixed fertiliser and 2,000 empty bags of potash.

Additionally, they also found 100 bags of PSB (DAP) labelled with fraudulent markings intended to mislead farmers, along with various other unmarked bags filled with brown granular substances.

The warehouse was reportedly rented by Mohit, a resident of Nashik, Maharashtra. All materials found on-site, including 180 bags fraudulently marked as DAP, were confiscated and two fertiliser samples were sent for laboratory analysis. The warehouse has been sealed and the sale of all materials has been prohibited to prevent any further deception to farmers.