‘Treatment Of Crooked Teeth Not Only Gives Good Looks But Health’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Society has become cosmetic-driven where people give importance to appearance. However, treatment of crooked teeth not only improves looks but also helps in keeping one healthy as good teeth help in digestion and good health,” Gujarat’s orthodontist Dr Pranav Chandrana said.

He was addressing the two-day CDA-IDA Conclave organised under the joint aegis of the Commonwealth Dental Association and Indian Dental Association on Sunday.

Dr Chandrana also spoke about the treatment barriers on the basis of age and said that there is no hindrance of age in dental check-ups. “I believe that a child's first orthodontic check-up should be done at the age of seven years so that if there is any problem, we can work on it,” he added.

Meanwhile, prosthodontics Dr Amit Sadhwani said that nowadays awareness has increased among people to make their smile perfect. “A large number of people come to us for smile surgery. Be it regarding the gap between the teeth or the colour of the teeth.

For this, patients are very fond of venereal treatment,” he said. The official inauguration of the conference was done by RR CAT's assistant director Mahendra Ladh, Indian Dental Association's national president Dr Rajeev Chuke and Commonwealth Dental Association's secretary general Dr Ashok Dhoble.

Secretary Dr Manish Verma said that it is for the first time that the Commonwealth Dental Association conference is being organised in India. It was jointly hosted by MP State Branch, Gujarat State Branch and Maharashtra State Branch of IDA. National and international delegates participated in this conclave being organised in a hybrid mode.

