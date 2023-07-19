Travellers Beware! If You Are Planning To Visit Jam Gate At Weekends Or Holidays, You May Find Yourself In Traffic Jam

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing monsoon season, the famous Jam Gate (or Jam Darwaja) saw tourists stream into the popular destination to spend quality time with their near and dear ones. Situated barely 55 kilometres from Indore and 25 kilometres from pilgrim town Mandleshwar in Khargone district, Jam Gate was built by Ahilyabai Holkar in the beautiful plains of Vindhyachal.

With Malwa and Nimar regions getting good rainfall, the entire area is covered in a lush green colour turning the Jam Gate into a major tourist spot, especially during weekends.

Jam Gate Is On The Border Of Two Districts

Situated on the border of two districts, namely Indore and Khargone, Jam Gate falls under Bhakalaya gram panchayat under Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone district. As it falls under Khargone district and the border of Indore district starts beyond it, arrangements are made here with the mutual consent and cooperation of the officials of the two districts.

Meanwhile, managing traffic during a heavy rush of visitors is always a tough task for police personnel there.

On Sundays, a large number of tourists from Indore reach here in their own vehicles and often they parked their vehicles anywhere, due to which many times jam-like situations also arise here. Due to this, it becomes difficult to control the traffic. Mandleshwar and Badgonda police have to struggle a lot to control the traffic.

Jam Gate comes under Mandleshwar police station in Khargone district, while the portion beyond it comes under Badgonda police station in Indore district.

Speaking to Free Press, Mandleshwar police station in-charge Gopal Ningwal said that on Sundays one police officer, two jawans and six persons of Gram Suraksha Samiti are deployed here to manage traffic.

Similarly, Badgonda police station in-charge Kailash Solanki said that we deploy four police personnel and six persons of Gram Suraksha Samiti so that the traffic system remains orderly. But the irony is that despite this the traffic and parking there remains chaotic. If an ambulance gets stuck in this chaotic parking or jam on any Sunday, then the serious patient travelling in that ambulance may die by getting stuck in the same jam.

Parking Arrangements Made To Get Rid Of Sunday's Jam

According to Jitendra Baria, an employee posted at the Jam Gate, a fee of Rs 10 is charged for going up the Jam Gate. Due to the crowd on Sundays, we have to close the way to go up the gate for some time. Parking will also be arranged in the nearby open ground from next Sunday. Parking will be paid at designated places.