Tragic Racing Incident: Two Gwalior Men Die In High-Speed Crash On Indore Bypass

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men from Gwalior died in a road mishap on Tuesday morning while reportedly ‘racing’ on the Bypass Road as one car crashed into the road barricade installed for road diversion for flyover construction while another overturned off-road but miraculously none of the occupants of this car were injured and fled the scene.

The drivers of both the cars were allegedly drunk and driving the vehicles recklessly at a high speed. The incident occurred near Rudraksh Nursery, Ralamandal on Bypass Road at 5:30 am when they were returning to the hotel in Vijay Nagar from a Dhaba on Rau Bypass after having liquor and late-night dinner. Both of them died on the spot while one of their companions was grievously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Aman Upadhyay (30) and Avdesh Pathak (40), residents of Gwalior while the injured person has been identified as Parmeet Jain. Aman’s family members said that Aman was involved in the construction of mobile towers and had come to Indore for work. He had arrived in the city on Sunday and planned to return to Gwalior after finishing his work. Aman was a distant nephew of the Avdesh. Aman had married around one and a half years ago and had a one-year-old child.

Received son’s death news after reaching city

Aman had called his father to Indore regarding their business. His father was travelling from Gwalior to Indore by Intercity Express train and was scheduled to arrive at 7 AM on Tuesday and Aman was scheduled to pick him up from the railway station. But before his father could reach the city, Aman tragically died in the accident.

Cars were moving parallel to each other

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that Aman was staying at a hotel in Vijay Nagar and both the deceased gone to Bhagwati Hotel on Rau Bypass for late night dinner. On their way back, their high-speed car crashed into the road diversion while another car in which three to four people were sitting overturned in a field.

Aman was driving the car while Avadhesh was sitting in the copilot seat and both died on the spot. The cars were reportedly moving parallel to each other at high speed. It is believed the occupants were driving in an inebriated condition. The impact of the accident was so severe that the car was completely mangled, with its front portion entirely destroyed.