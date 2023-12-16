Traffic Woes Persist At Maharashtra-MP Border |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The frequent traffic jams on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border in Khetia village of Barwani district have caused immense problems for the commuters besides pedestrians are facing the brunt.

The congestion at the state border has resulted in significant delays for commuters, leading to frustration and loss of productivity. Additionally, the increased traffic has made it difficult for pedestrians to navigate safely, posing a risk to their well-being.

The city road in Khetia serves as a major transportation route for both locals and travellers passing through the border region. Ensuring smooth traffic flow is crucial for maintaining efficient connectivity between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The bottleneck occurs primarily at the Barrier intersection, which serves as the main entry point into Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra.

This crucial passage caters to a steady influx of passenger buses and large vehicles from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The absence of a bypass on the Sendhwa-Khetia road aggravates the problem. Unregulated vehicular traffic at the square is a major safety hazard as commuters risk getting injured in their rush, residents of the area said.

The commuters as well as the pedestrians urged the authorities to ensure smooth passage of the traffic on the city road.