Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2021: IIT Indore slips to 401-500 bracket

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore, which was ranked in the bracket of 351-400 institutions in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2021, slipped to 401-500 bracket.

However, it is still 3rd amongst the Indian Universities after Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and IIT Ropar which ranked in the brackets of 301-350 and 351-400 respectively.

While the IISc Bangalore retained its last year ranking, IIT Ropar too slipped from bracket of 301-350 institutions.

A total of 63 Indian universities against the last year’s figure of 56 found place in the list.

The universities were judged on the basis of performance indicators like number of FTE students, number of students per staff, international students, female to male ratio etc.

Earlier in June, IIT Indore had slipped five notices down from 50th position to 55th position in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings.