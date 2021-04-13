Tika Utsav in Dhar: Tribal predominant district records 133.31% vaccination on second day of inoculation fest

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With nation having hit a precarious point in spread of pandemic, India's drive against Covid is gathering momentum with every passing day especially in the rural areas, thanks to four-day-long Tika Utsav being organised across India.
The Utsav started on Sunday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14. Meanwhile, unlike urban areas, the majority of rural areas in Madhya Pradesh garnered a good response, especially in the tribal predominant Dhar district as all 14 development blocks of district registered more than 100 per cent vaccination.
When it comes to overall district figures, Dhar district, which set a target to inoculate 10,000 people on Monday, recorded 13,331 vaccinations (133.31 per cent).
Dhar district with a population of 21.8 lakh vaccinated more than 1.4 lakh people till Monday evening. The district so far recorded 5,149 Covid-19 cases. With 4,696 recoveries and 68 deaths, the district has 385 active patients who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhar or other places.
As per daily figures from health department, Dhar town recorded highest vaccination in terms of percentage (238.25 percent) while Sardarpur block stood on top in terms of number of vaccinations with 2,519 people who were vaccinated. It is followed by Nalchha block, which recorded a total of 1,792 vaccinations against target of 900 vaccinations on Monday (199.11 per cent), followed by Badnawar block where 1,697 got jabbed against a daily target of 950 people (178.63 per cent).
When contacted, district collector Alok Kumar Singh credited the administration and health department for tireless efforts. Though it is a tribal area, there is huge enthusiasm among villagers, thanks to the environment created by the administration and health department team in the district. Chief medical and health officer Dr Jitendra Chaudhary said this has been possible due to efforts of field employees working under direction of district collector. Dr Chaudhary added that efforts will continue till the last person gets vaccinated.
