Tika Utsav in Dhar: Tribal predominant district records 133.31% vaccination on second day of inoculation fest

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With nation having hit a precarious point in spread of pandemic, India's drive against Covid is gathering momentum with every passing day especially in the rural areas, thanks to four-day-long Tika Utsav being organised across India.

The Utsav started on Sunday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14. Meanwhile, unlike urban areas, the majority of rural areas in Madhya Pradesh garnered a good response, especially in the tribal predominant Dhar district as all 14 development blocks of district registered more than 100 per cent vaccination.

When it comes to overall district figures, Dhar district, which set a target to inoculate 10,000 people on Monday, recorded 13,331 vaccinations (133.31 per cent).