Madhya Pradesh: Dhar achieves 85 percent target on opening day of second phase of vaccination

DHAR: Dhar district on Monday after the district achieved over 80 per cent record vaccination in the first phase held recently.
On the opening day as many 424 people got vaccinated and this is almost close to 85 per cent of the target set by the district administration and health department for opening day.
In Dhar district, vaccination work has been started at two places – in Dhar district headquarters and Kukshi tehsil and a large number of people thronged vaccination centres on the opening day of drive. A total of 320 got vaccinated in Kukshi while 104 got vaccinated at Dhar Bhoj Hospital.
Beside vaccination, efforts are also being made to break the corona chain in Dhar district. District vaccination officer Dr Narendra Powaiya was told that the work of vaccination will continue as in district a total of 12,921 got registered and of the 10,689 people have been vaccinated.
District collector Alok Kumar Singh visited the vaccination centre and interacted with the beneficiaries. Singh added that people can get themselves registered on the spot and get vaccinated. I request all the seniors to register on CoVIN-20 app, he added.
After vaccination, senior citizens were kept under observation for 30 minutes. Singh encouraged senior citizens during the while.
