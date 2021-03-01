Madhya Pradesh: Dhar achieves 85 percent target on opening day of second phase of vaccination

DHAR: Dhar district on Monday after the district achieved over 80 per cent record vaccination in the first phase held recently.

On the opening day as many 424 people got vaccinated and this is almost close to 85 per cent of the target set by the district administration and health department for opening day.

In Dhar district, vaccination work has been started at two places – in Dhar district headquarters and Kukshi tehsil and a large number of people thronged vaccination centres on the opening day of drive. A total of 320 got vaccinated in Kukshi while 104 got vaccinated at Dhar Bhoj Hospital.