Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi surpasses 100 percent target in Dhar district

KUKSHI (DHAR): As many 320 people got vaccinated against the target of 250 in Kukshi. This 128 per cent of the total targeted beneficiaries under the drive on the opening day of the second phase of vaccination.
Kukshi Health Center’s block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat and Dr Kamlesh Devdane said that vaccination work has been started here at the health centre from 9 am and continued till 4 pm.
Senior advocate KK Jain, farmer Ganesh Jirati, Dr Hema, Rameshwar Saad, Mahima Ram Patidar were first vaccinated. Advocate Jain expressed thanks to the Prime Minister for the vaccination. “We are getting away from the fear of corona and thanked the Prime Minister for vaccinating the corona vaccine to more than 60 years from today,” he said. In the meantime, tehsildar Sunil Dawar visited the vaccination centre to ensure entire process going on smoothly.
