Madhya Pradesh: Kukshi surpasses 100 percent target in Dhar district

KUKSHI (DHAR): As many 320 people got vaccinated against the target of 250 in Kukshi. This 128 per cent of the total targeted beneficiaries under the drive on the opening day of the second phase of vaccination.

Kukshi Health Center’s block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat and Dr Kamlesh Devdane said that vaccination work has been started here at the health centre from 9 am and continued till 4 pm.