Madhya Pradesh: Over 300 get vaccinated in Neemuch district

NEEMUCH: In Neemuch over 300 people got themselves vaccinated on the day 1 of the second phase of the vaccination drive on Monday. In Neemuch district, vaccination drive began at Jawad civil hospital and Rampur along with Neemuch situated Mahila Basti Grih.
At Mahila Basti Grih as many 128 persons have been vaccinated, in Rampura 80 persons and Jawad as many 56 persons got vaccinated. A total of 65 health workers and frontline workers also received their second dose.
Individuals who are not able to book slots can avail on the spot booking using Aadhaar card along with their photo ID voter card, PAN card or other photo identity card.
District vaccination officer Dr ML Malaviya and civil surgeon Dr BL Rawat said that vaccination will be done every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.
Collector Mayank Agarwal has appealed to the general public that more and more people of the prescribed age group to avail benefit of vaccination drive.
