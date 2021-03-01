Madhya Pradesh: Over 300 get vaccinated in Neemuch district

NEEMUCH: In Neemuch over 300 people got themselves vaccinated on the day 1 of the second phase of the vaccination drive on Monday. In Neemuch district, vaccination drive began at Jawad civil hospital and Rampur along with Neemuch situated Mahila Basti Grih.

At Mahila Basti Grih as many 128 persons have been vaccinated, in Rampura 80 persons and Jawad as many 56 persons got vaccinated. A total of 65 health workers and frontline workers also received their second dose.