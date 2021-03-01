Madhya Pradesh: 885 vaccinated in Ratlam district

RATLAM: Second phase of Covid vaccination began here, on Monday, for people of the age of more than sixty years and those having morbidity in the age group of 45 to 59 years.
According to district vaccination Officer Dr Varsha Kuril, a total of 885 persons were vaccinated till 6 pm.
A total of 450 persons were vaccinated at District Children Hospital while 157 persons vaccinated at Government Medical College till 6 pm. Rest of the people received jabs at Civil hospital of Jaora and Alot.
The booking started at 9 am and beneficiaries who reached vaccination centers directly were also vaccinated through on the spot booking facility. The next session of vaccination under Phase 2 are slated on March 3, 4 and 6.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)