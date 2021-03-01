Madhya Pradesh: Retired station master among 300 receive jab in Khandwa

KHANDWA: In Khandwa, MLA Devendra Verma, district panchayat president Hasina Bai Bhate, collector Anay Dwivedi, BJP district president Sevadas Patel, chief medical officer Dr DS Chauhan, dean of the medical college Dr. Anant Pawar, civil surgeon Dr OP Jugtawad launched the drive.
The first vaccine was given to the senior citizen Narendra Dave, a retired station master, while the second vaccine was given to the district panchayat president representative Babulal Bhate.
Chief medical officer Dr DS Chauhan said that on the first day, more than 300 elderly people came to the district hospital and got the vaccination done. MLA Verma advised all the vaccinated people to abide by corona protocols.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)