Madhya Pradesh: On first day, 98 get vaccinated in Alirajpur district

ALIRAJPUR: In Alirajpur, the second phase of vaccination was launched to protect against Covid-19. Locals started arriving at the vaccination center located in the district hospital at the scheduled time and by 5.30 pm, as many 98 people were vaccinated on the day 1 of the Phase 2 of the drive.

CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke and district vaccination officer Dr Narendra Bhadia told that vaccination started in the district hospital at 9 am. He said that according to the instructions received every day, a specified number of persons of a particular age group will be vaccinated.