Madhya Pradesh: On first day, 98 get vaccinated in Alirajpur district

ALIRAJPUR: In Alirajpur, the second phase of vaccination was launched to protect against Covid-19. Locals started arriving at the vaccination center located in the district hospital at the scheduled time and by 5.30 pm, as many 98 people were vaccinated on the day 1 of the Phase 2 of the drive.
CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke and district vaccination officer Dr Narendra Bhadia told that vaccination started in the district hospital at 9 am. He said that according to the instructions received every day, a specified number of persons of a particular age group will be vaccinated.
Vaccination of Covid-19 will be free in Government District Hospital, Alirajpur. He told that corona vaccination is completely safe and lakhs of people in India have got the Corona vaccine.
Dr Dhoke told that beneficiaries can also register themselves in advance through Covid-19 portal for vaccination. He told that no one should be deprived of corona vaccination. There is no need to be afraid of Covid-19 vaccination-related rumors, misconceptions of any kind.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)