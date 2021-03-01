Alirajpur: Public grievances not being redressed? Thank municipality officials for this

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the state government is leaving no stone unturned to resolve public grievances, municipality officials here hardly bother to resolve people’s complaint lodged on CM Helpline (Dial 181).

One such problem has been reported in ward number 14 where the municipality forgot to cover the chamber and left it open in the middle of the road. It has been almost three months but municipality is not paying attention to it.

Local residents are upset with incomplete work blame municipality for negligence. Taking a dig at the municipality, former corporator of ward number 14 Maku Santosh Porwal said the drain has not been cleaned for a long time. The drainage is chocked. “Despite repeated complaints by citizens, the municipality has not paid attention to it,” he added.

Rajesh Patidar, a resident from ward no 14, lamenting inaction of municipality said dirty drain water flow on roads in Mali Mohalla due to chocked drainage line near old Kalali (wine shop). The municipality did not pay attention even after local residents complained repeatedly.

Frustrated, people lodged complaint on CM Helpline. But the problem increased manifold as the municipality forgot to construct chamber. Municipality left a large pit over the middle of the drain so that the drain could be cleaned, but it forget to cover it.