Madhya Pradesh: Judges in Alirajpur take lead in cleaning Narmada

Alirajpur: Judges undertook to cleaning of Narmada under the leadership of additional district judge/secretary district legal services authority Ravi Jharola and under the guidance of chairman of district legal services authority and district and sessions judge Arun Kumar Verma on Sunday. The cleanliness drive was conducted on the instructions of Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur on the Narmada bank in Kakrana village.

Additional district judge Jharola said that cleaning Narmada and its banks was akin to worshipping goddess Narmada.

Judicial magistrate Arpit Jain, Atul Yadav, Shubham Neema, District Legal Aid officer Simon Sulia, naib tehsildar Kailash Sastia, sarpanch Mithilesh Bihari Lal and others participated in the cleanliness drive.

NCC cadets of the Government College, Alirajpur also provided support along with assistant professor Manraj Bhavsar.

Under the programme of the State Legal Services Authority MP, a Panch-J campaign is being undertaken in the state under which various events related to environmental protection and promotion are being organised. The Panch-J or 'Five-j' is the development model based on the five elements of Nature, Jal (water), Jungle (forests), Janwar (wildlife), Jameen (land) and Jan (mass).