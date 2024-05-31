Three Model Roads To Be Built In 100 Days: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has set its sights on an initiative to revamp city's roads, aiming to establish three model thoroughfares within just 100 days. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, accompanied by Indore-3 MLA Golu Shukla, regional corporators and officials, conducted an inspection on Thursday to kick off the ambitious project. Bhargav emphasised the city's reputation as a cleanliness leader and underscored the need to enhance its beauty.

He highlighted key initiatives like Solar City Indore, Digital City Indore and environmental stewardship, emphasising the importance of beautification efforts such as installing aesthetically pleasing footpaths adorned with large pads. ‘The proposed model roads, spanning from Regal Square to Madhumilan, Madhumilan to Shivaji Vatika and Agrasen Square to Teen Emli, will undergo a comprehensive transformation.

Timers will be installed along these routes to convey a message of beauty and cleanliness, complemented by solar-based seating arrangements, solar trees and digital kiosks,’ Bhargav said. ‘The integration of technology and green infrastructure aims to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of roads but also provide practical benefits to residents, including students who can utilise digital kiosks for educational purposes,’ he added.

Hathipala bridge will open for public from July 1

Bhargav also inspected the under-construction Hathipala bridge. After inspection, the Mayor said that this bridge is important in every respect. ‘There has been a slight delay in the construction but the work is in its final stage. We will try our best to complete the bridge at the earliest and open it for public on July 1,’ he said.