Old man in Indore taking care of 28 Pomeranian dogs

Indore:

Dogs and humans have had a close relationship for centuries and this bond of love can be seen between Mohan Baba and his 28 Pomeranian dogs.

Baba loves his dogs and to keep them cool he applied mehendi (henna) on them and when he takes them out in his cycle for a walk around the city, people stare at him and often talk to him regarding the dogs. He himself sports an orange beard.

Baba said that around two decades back, he found a male and female Pomeranians and over they years they have multiplied.

“People approach me saying that they want to buy the dogs, but I never sell them,” Baba said. He said that it costs him around Rs 15,000 a month to take care of his dogs. He often roams the city with his dogs asking for donations to look after his pets.

“People give me money and I will be serving he dogs till the end,” Baba said with a smile.