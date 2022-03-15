Thandla: CM Shivraj, wife attend Thandla Bhagoria Haat, congratulate people on Holi

Thandla/ Meghnagar (Madhya Prdaesh): State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan on Tuesday participated in Thandla Bhagoria Haat in Jhabua district. The couple wished all the villagers on Holi.

Chief Minister reached Thandla by helicopter around 2.30 pm, where local BJP leaders accorded a warm welcome to the couple. Later, a road show was organised in which chief minister Chouhan, local BJP leaders wished the villagers. Thousands of BJP leaders, workers and local villagers were excited to get a glimpse of CM Chouhan.

To get acquainted with tribal culture, Sadhan Singh wore silver jewellery worn by the local tribal women, while the local leaders made the CM wear the tribal jhuladi and silver in the waist.

Later, addressing the villagers, Chief Minister Chouhan began by wishing all the villagers 'Ram Ram'. Chief Minister said that for the last two years there was pandemic, so Bhagoria and Holi could not be celebrated in Jhabua, but this time Corona is under control, so celebrate Bhagoria and Holi fully.

The CM promised to provide clean drinking water to the villagers at their doorstep under the Nal Jal Yojana under the Mission Jal Jeevan running in rural areas at a cost of Rs 50 crores.

CM also announced Rs 1 crore for the development of Thandla including bringing Narmada water to Jhabua. Hundreds of people including former MLA and state ST state president Kalsinh Bhabar, state BJP minister Sangeeta Soni, BJP district president Laxmansinh Nayak, city council president Bunty Damor were present.

