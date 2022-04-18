Temp to remain close to 40 degrees Celsius for next couple of days, to increase thereafter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The summer season is gradually reaching its peak as the temperature has started increasing once again and touched the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday.

Moreover, the meteorological department said there would be no relief in the coming days as hot winds would continue to blow and the temperature will remain close to the 40-degree-Celsius mark for the next couple of days and it increase thereafter.

Hot winds blowing across the city made the day uncomfortable for the residents on Sunday as people confined themselves indoors to protect themselves from the onslaught of hot air on weekend.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 40 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius from normal.

“Hot winds have made the weather dry and there are fewer chances of relief even if any western disturbance takes place in the northern parts of the state,” a department official said, adding, “The temperature will increase above 42 degrees Celsius after three days. There are chances of a decrease in temperature if a change in wind pattern takes place.”

The humidity recorded on Sunday morning was 37 per cent, while it was 11 per cent in the evening.

“Khargone and other districts of Nimar may witness heatwaves, but there will be relief from heatwaves in Indore district for the next few days,” Met officials added.

The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khajuraho.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:15 AM IST