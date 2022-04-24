Teeth also have unique identification like fingerprints and DNA, helps in identifying body: Experts

“Like our fingerprints and DNA have unique identification, our teeth too have unique identification. Teeth help in identification of body in any accidental case or any case of suspected death,” Ahmedabad's Forensic Odontology expert Dr Jaishankar Pillai said.

He was addressing the seminar forensic dentistry organized by Government Dental College on Sunday.

Dr Pillai said that the interest in forensic odontology has been increasing among doctors and patients as it is a challenging field and it gives chances to handle different cases.

“Forensic dental science is important for the legal system as it helps in identification of criminals in any case or the identification of the body. We can also learn about the age of anyone on the basis of his teeth as every tooth has stages and we can calculate the age. Moreover, it can help in sex identification of any decayed body,” he added.

Dr Pillai also informed the ways of making forensic dentistry as a career to the students during the seminar.

Similarly, KEM College Mumbai’s Dr Hemlata Pandey also discussed about the emerging field of forensic dentistry and informed the students that the field is quite new in our country.

“We have started talking about forensic dentistry just about 10 years ago. Many experts have got training in other countries and are now implementing it in our countries. Students can opt it if they want some thrill in their work and they can go for it instead of clinical dentistry,” Dr Pandey said.

Principal of Government Dental College Dr Deshraj Jain said that they are organizing the seminars to provide knowledge to the students about updates in the field of dentistry which also helps them in choosing their expertise.

Large number of students and teachers participated in the seminar.

