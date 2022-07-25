Indore: Tamil Nadu municipal teams learn about IMC’s work

Team from Tamil Nadu |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A team of municipal commissioners and administrative officials from Tamil Nadu and other states visited the city on Sunday to learn from IMC’s work in the field of solid waste management, garbage segregation etc.

IMC officials said Chennai Municipal Corporation and other municipal corporations’ officials were there in the team of 20. They learned about solid waste management in the city and visited garbage segregation stations, trenching ground at Devguradia, STP plant and other IMC’s projects.

Explaining the cleanliness system and campaigns in the city, additional commissioner Sandeep Soni gave a presentation to the team.

Giving detailed information about the cleanliness campaign of Indore through a presentation by Soni informed how in the past there used to be garbage bins everywhere. He told the team about how IMC made the city ODF free, and how six types of garbage are being collected and six separate bins.

Detailed information was given regarding bag bank, utensil bank, disposal free area, zero waste event, zero waste wedding, nullah cleaning campaign, nullah cricket, nullah medical checkup, nullah football, nullah dangal and other activities.