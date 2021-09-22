Swarnim Vijay Mashaal displayed at Mhow railway station

Mhow: As part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ commemorative events at Mhow, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was displayed at the Dr Ambedkar Nagar railway station at Mhow. In a grand ceremony, the flame was proudly displayed for the staff at the railway station and commuters to pay their homage. VK Makwana, area officer, Indore, laid a wreath at the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal and a guard of honour was presented by the RPF. The iconic heritage train, which traverses through the scenic hills of the Malwa region—interspersed with tunnels, bridges and waterfalls—and goes up till Kalakund, was decked up with the Tricolour and ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ banners. The heritage train was flagged off in the presence of military and railway officials along with jubilant passengers. The military pipe band of the 6th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment and the symphony band enthralled those attending the event with mesmerising martial tunes.

