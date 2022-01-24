Swachhata Survekshan 2022: This year, feedback by senior citizens given more importance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Be ready for a call from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on your phone regarding the Swachhata Survekshan 2022. But, unlike every year, out of the 12 questions the Ministry representative will ask only four questions on which the person has to give feedback.

IMC officials said that this year the Ministry’s toolkit has given great importance to the feedback from senior citizens.

Officials said that according to the toolkit, this year there are 600 marks for citizen’s feedback out of 2250 marks. Out of these 600 marks there are 400 marks on feedback from senior citizens.

According to the toolkit for Swachhata Survekshan 2022, four questions will be asked from senior citizens on solid waste management, and they will account for 160 marks (40 marks each). There will be four more questions on sustainable sanitation, again for 160 marks. There will also be four questions of 20 marks each under the public awareness category for senior citizens.

There will be also be four questions for people of age group 15 to 29 years. These questions will be of 50 marks each.

Questions to be asked

For youth (15-29 years) any four

1. Whether waste collected daily from your household? (Yes / No)

2. Do you give segregated waste (Wet & Dry) to your waste collector? (Yes / No)

3. Have you heard / seen 'Har dhadkan hai Swachh Bharat ki ... Swachhata anthem? (Yes / No)

4. Do you know you can search the nearest Public Toilet on Google? (Yes / No)

5. Have you downloaded Swachhata App or City Based App to resolve your sanitation-related complaints? (No / Yes)

6. Do you find your neighbourhood area always clean? (No / Yes)

7. Do you know about home composting? (No / Yes)

8. Do you know that old books, broken toys, clothes, footwears etc. can be reused/recycled? (No / Yes)

9. Are you aware that your city is participating in Swachh Survekshan 2022? (Yes / No)

10. Do know Open Urination Spots "Yellow Spots ' can be transformed through SwachhataApp? (Yes / No)

11 Do you know Waste is collected separately from Homes Quarantined under Covid - 19? (Yes / No)

Questions for senior citizens

MARKS - (Yes - 40 Marks | Partially - 20 Marks | No – 0 Marks)

1. Do you find your city more cleaner than before?

2. Are you satisfied with door to door waste collection services provided by municipal corpn./council/cant. board?

3. Do you give segregated waste to your waste collector? (Always 40 Marks & only when asked 20 Marks & 0 Marks for No)

4. Do you see people's behaviour has now changed in managing their waste responsibly?

5. Do you we see people are now more sensitive towards not defecating/urinating in the open?

6. Do you find public/community toilets are more accessible and cleaner than before?

7. Do you see issues related with choked sewer lines or desludging of septic tanks are attended on priority?

8. Do you see sanitation workers cleaning septic tanks/sewer lines wearing safety gear?

9. Do you see more awareness messages around 'cleanliness' in your city than before?

10. Do you feel more engaged by your Municipal Corpn./Council/Cantt Board in following good sanitation practices?

11. Do you see people are more sensitive towards carrying their own bag for buying vegetables than before?

12. Do you see shopkeepers/vendors discourage keeping or giving plastic bags than before?

(Marking (Q 9 to 12) – 20 Marks for Yes & 0 Marks for No)

