Bhopal: Winter chill returns with sharp drop in day temperature; Light rain occurs in some parts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave is not expected to make a comeback but winter chill will be back and stay for another one week or so, as cold winds have begun to blow in Rajasthan, Gujarat and western Madhya Pradesh, according to meteorological department. The temperatures are expected to fall further by 3-4 degree across northwest and Central India.

Besides, rain and thunder showers are likely in Shahdol and Rewa divisions and districts like Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Seoni, Morena, Bhind, Datia.

In last 24 hours, Gud, Vijayraghogarh, Singhodi, Mauganj, and Amanganj recorded 2cm rainfall each while one centimetre of rainfall was recorded in Rewa, Lakhnadaun, Huzur, Hanumana,Barhi, Naigarhi, Raipura, Badwara.

Similarly, orange alert has been issued for moderate to dense fog that may occur in Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Light to moderate fog is likely to prevail in Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol and Ujjain division in next 24 hours. Fog like condition prevailed at Shahdol, Gwalior and Chambal divisions in last 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, unseasonal rain has occurred over many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Gujarat. A series of western disturbances has induced cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area over Rajasthan. Wind direction changed from north westerly to south westerly. Humid and relatively warmer winds from Arabian Sea associated with cloud cover increased minimum temperature.

But now, no western disturbance is expected to approach western Himalayas till January end. Therefore, cold and dry winds from north and north-west will continue leading to further drop in minimum temperature over northwest and Central India. Light to moderate rain occurred over many parts of East Madhya Pradesh. Light rain occurred over rest of Madhya Pradesh.

Temp on Jan 23

Districts Drop in day temp (˚C) Day temp(˚C)

Khandwa 6.0˚C 24.0˚C

Bhopal 5.0˚C 21.˚0C

Khargone 5.0˚C 25.5˚C

Betul 4.0˚C 22.0˚C

Guna 4.6˚C 20.2˚C

Rajgarh 4.8˚C 20.4˚C

Indore 4.5˚C 19.3˚C

Ratlam 3.0˚C 21.2˚C

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:33 PM IST