Indore: Chill returns, day temperature drops by 8 degrees Celsius from normal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the sky getting cleared after unseasonal rainfall on Saturday, cold winds gripped the city and brought the cold back on Sunday.

The day temperature on Sunday dropped by 8 degrees below the normal while the night temperature remained three degrees Celsius above normal.

Regional meteorological department officials said the city would witness similar conditions for the next couple of days.

“These conditions will remain the same for at least next four days and the night temperature will also drop in coming days,” Met officials said.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and neighbourhood; an east-west trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to north Chhattisgarh and a north-south trough runs from Bihar to north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these conditions, isolated/scattered light rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter. Along with this, dense fog conditions would prevail in various pockets of the state.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 19.3 degrees Celsius which was eight degrees below the normal. Cold winds were blowing at a speed of 10-12 kilometres per hour.

People in the city wrapped themselves in woollen clothes to help them ward off the cold day. Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to sip hot drinks, especially warm milk with turmeric to soothe the sore throat during the night.

Lowest temperature of century recorded in 1935

As per the Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature in January was recorded on December 16, 1935 i.e. 1.1°Celsius. The lowest temperature over the past 10 years in January was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius in 2019.

