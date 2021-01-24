​​Swachh Survekshan-2021​: IMC to do mock survey from Jan 31 to identify shortcomings

Indore:

Indore Municipal Corporation, which helped Indore to clinch ​the ​cleanest city for four times in a row, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the city again bag​s​ the prestigious tag​.​

“We are going to conduct ​a ​mock survey from January 31. We will pick up zone​s​ randomly and conduct surprise mock survey to identify shortcomings,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal while addressing a workshop Swachha Survekshan-2021, 7 Star Rating, ODF Plus, Water Plus survey.

She asked all zonal officers and others to ensure that they remove all deficiencies in their respective areas ahead of January 31.

She stated that the preparation for Swachh Survekshan-2021 should be done in accordance with ​the guidelines.

Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni gave detailed information through presentation regarding all necessary preparations along with the criteria as per the guideline of the government​.​

Soni said the team which will come to the city for Swachh Survekshan will visit different places in the city.

He stated that the visiting team members will also take feedback from citizens. He stated that NGOs should guide residents on how and what to say when team members take their feedback.