Svamitva Scheme: 4 Patwaris Suspended For Negligence In MP's Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): With the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and the end of the model code of conduct, administrative activities are picking up pace. On Friday evening, collector Dilip Kumar Yadav suspended four Patwaris with immediate effect for their lack of interest in implementing the Svamitva Scheme.

As per the collector's orders, Rajakhedi/Azizkhedi village Patwari Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Guradia Deda village Patwari Shankar Dipankar, Sabakheda village Patwari Deepak Vyas and Multanpura village Patwari Parikshit Chauhan have been suspended. The progress of the Svamitva Scheme by these Patwaris was found to be unsatisfactory.

They failed to carry out essential ground-toothing work and disregarded instructions from senior officers by not responding to information letters issued by the officer in charge. The suspension is effective immediately due to these actions. During the suspension period, their headquarters will be the office of the collector (land records), Mandsaur.

They will be eligible for subsistence allowance as per rules from the present date. This strict action underscores the administration's commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of government schemes and maintaining accountability among officials. The Svamitva Scheme, aimed at providing property rights in rural areas, is a crucial initiative that requires diligent execution by all involved.

Madhya Pradesh: Bar Association Members Up In Arms Against Nagda SDM

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahidpur bar association took a firm stand against Nagda SDM Satyanarayan Soni's alleged misconduct toward Pallav Mukhiya, one of its members. The association members, on Friday, gheraoed the SDM office and read out a condemnation letter. Anger flared within the lawyer fraternity following Mukhiya's purported mistreatment during a case hearing, prompting the association to pass a censure motion against SDM Soni.

In a coordinated move, led by association president Vinod Jain, Mahidpur bar association members converged at the Nagda SDM office to express their condemnation. They collectively voiced the censure motion as part of their protest against the perceived injustice. The demonstration garnered support from Nagda bar association president Vijay Verma and fellow legal practitioners, highlighting a unified stance.

Deepak Lashkari, the secretary of the association, confirmed the protest's successful execution. This joint action underscores the deep-seated dissatisfaction among Mahidpur's lawyer community regarding the alleged misconduct. The bar association's concerted effort serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of upholding professionalism and respectful conduct in legal proceedings. It also signals a commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of legal practitioners in the pursuit of justice.