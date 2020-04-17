Suffering from diabetes, high BP beware!

Indore: Even as the number of positive cases reported and the deaths recorded remained unabated, Free Press shifted its focus to get you a comparative study of the people in vulnerable age group, the kind of diseases which help spark the infection faster and act as a catalyst to push the mortality rate further.

While the number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing by 238 per cent in the last seven days, percentage of deaths has also gone up by 327 per cent during the same period.

As many as 47 deaths have been reported in Indore and those died ranged from 30 years to 95. Maximum number of patients who died due to the deadly disease belong to the age group between 50 and 60 years. The number of patients who pulled the plug on life is 16 in this age group. Second highest number of deaths were reported in the 60 years to 70 bracket. Thirteen people in this category have died.

Surprisingly, large number of young people has been tested positive of the disease but the rate of mortality is less in them (youngsters) as only 1 patient between the age of 30 and 40 years has succumbed... while 9 people in the age group of 40 to 50 years have lost their lives.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “Most of those who died of COVID-19 were suffering from co- morbid conditions. Many of them were suffering from diabetes, hypertension, blood pressure and obesity.”

He said children below the age of 10 and elder people and pregnant women are the vulnerable lot. However, those suffering from other diseases, even youngsters, are prone to COVID-19.

“Also reaching the hospital late, has cost people their lives. A patient even died before reaching the hospital,” the CMHO added.

When it comes to the maximum number of deaths on the basis of areas, residents of Khajrana, Chandan Nagar and Ranipura are in the list where large number of patients succumbed.

Deaths:

Age Number

30-40 1

40-50 9

50-60 16

60-70 13

70-80 4

80-90 3

90-100 1

------------------------------

Total 47