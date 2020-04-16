Coronavirus in Indore: 8 die and 244 more test positive, six-month-old girl is the youngest to be infected by virus

Indore: Eight deaths were reported in Indore and 244 more tested positive on Thursday taking city toll to 47 with 842 positive cases. It is the highest number of deaths and positive cases reported in a single day in Indore.

All 998 samples received on Wednesday were tested. Out of them 244 samples from Indore tested positive along with four more samples of other districts. Report of samples sent to Delhi is also included in it.

Among the 244 positive cases, 12 are of people who hail from other states but are undergoing treatment in Indore. Their count has also been included in Indore. In a worrying sign, a technician of MY Hospital's blood bank too has tested positive.

According to CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia, 56-year old woman of Vishwanath Dham, 55-year-old man of Sudama Nagar, 52-year-old and 63-year-old men of Jawahar Marg, 52-year-old man of Haji Colony, 63-year-old man of Gumasta Nagar, 80-year-old man of Siddhipuram and 70-year-old man of Sarwan Colony died on Thursday.

"Most of them were already in quarantine. Reports of over 1,000 samples have been received. A few samples are still pending with Delhi lab so the number of positive cases is likely to increase further," he said.

Apart from the above three samples of Dewas and one of Mandsaur too tested positive. After Indore, Khargone has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Indore division with 35 patients suffering from the virus, followed by Khandwa with 33 positive.

249 cases till April 10, two-time increase in six days

First COVID-19 case was detected in Indore on March 23. Seventeen days later on April 10 the number of positive cases in city stood at 249. By April 16, the number shot up to 842. In fact, the cases increase two-times since April 10. Around 593 positive cases were reported in last six days that is, a 238% rise in COVID-19 patients. Similarly, fatality too has increased swiftly. The number of patients who succumbed to the virus has jumped from 11 on April 10 to 47 till Thursday night that is, a 327% increase in last six days.

Youngest is 6-month old, oldest is 74 yrs

The 244 patients of Indore who tested positive are aged between six months and 74 years. Six-month-old girl of Alapura is the youngest to be inflicted by the virus, while Gangotri Vihar Colony's 74-year-old man is the oldest patient. Many children aged between 6 months and 16 years have so far tested positive for the disease.

Two jeweller brothers die within a gap of 15 minutes

The eight deaths reported on Thursday included two jeweller brothers. Both lived on Jawahar Marg and were admitted to Choithram Hospital. They succumbed to the disease on Thursday. Family members alleged that hospitals didn't admit them on time due to which their condition deteriorated. They approached two private hospitals but both asked them to come after their sample report arrives.

Quarantined staff called for duty in MYH

Some of the staff of MYH Blood Bank, sent into quarantine after a technician found positive, were ordered to join duty at MTH on Friday. Sources said that orders were released and the staff would talk to hospital administration over the same.