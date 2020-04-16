Indore: Runaway coronavirus positive held from Pithampur

Pithampur(Mhow): Salman Shah, who took part in the Tablighi Jamat and tested COVID-19 positive suddenly went missing from Mayur hospital in Indore but was held by a joint team of police, Dr Rajendra Gujarati with health workers from Pithampur late night on Wednesday. He was taken to a red zone hospital in Indore while other persons living with him in a house in Ramratan Patel Colony in Pithampur were sent to Dhar district hospital for medical examination.

Pithampur sector- 1 police station in-charge CS Chadhar said that Salman was a resident of Patti Bazar area in Mhow and was admitted to Mayur hospital last week after he reported fever, cough and breathing trouble, all signs of corona. His sample was sent for COVID-19 test and his positive report arrived on Monday. Authorities searched for him first in the hospital and then at his Mhow address as per his aadhar card. When he was not found at both the places, they started searching for him. A source informed Mhow police that he was hiding in a house along with others in Pithampur. Mhow police then informed Pithampur police and the house was raided around midnight. Salman was found but it took about one hour for the police and administration to convince Salman and others to come out of the house. Salman was rushed to Indore while 14 others were sent to Dhar.

Dhar CMHO Dr SK Saral said that a 4km area of Pithampur has been made containment area and all approach roads towards this area have been sealed on the orders of Dhar Collector Srikant Banoth, who also visited the area in the afternoon.