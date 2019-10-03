Student solar ambassador workshop held at IIT Indore

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore organised a ‘student solar ambassador’ workshop on Wednesday to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The workshop aimed to train and sensitise young generation towards optimal use of solar energy.

“It was one of the events in a series of programmes organised regularly at IIT Indore about green and clean technology and sustainable development,” said IIT Indore media coordinator Rahul Sharma.

The focus was to demonstrate benefits of renewable energy for rural and urban households. A total of 142 students from different schools and colleges of Indore and other parts of country participated in the workshop.

The students interacted and discussed about the use of solar technology with research scholars of IIT Indore. The students were trained to assemble a solar lamp.

“The student solar ambassador programme, the seed concept of Gandhi global solar yatra, is aimed at sensitising the young generations who will face maximum adverse consequences of climate change,” Sharma said.

The yatra is planned to promote self-sufficiency in energy for sustainability mainly for those who lack access.